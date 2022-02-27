Zacks: Analysts Expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.65 Million

Equities analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $5.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $6.00 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $5.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $21.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.69 million to $21.69 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.79 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $21.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Syros Pharmaceuticals.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYRS. StockNews.com raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $1.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $9.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 25,014 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18,273.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 26,862 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 33,367 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 22,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

