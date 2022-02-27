Zacks: Analysts Expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.65 Million

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $5.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $6.00 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $5.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $21.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.69 million to $21.69 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.79 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $21.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Syros Pharmaceuticals.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYRS. StockNews.com raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $1.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $9.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 25,014 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18,273.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 26,862 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 33,367 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 22,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.