Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to Post $8.79 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will post earnings per share of $8.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $11.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.23. Amazon.com posted earnings of $15.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year earnings of $50.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $40.28 to $66.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $72.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $54.80 to $85.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amazon.com.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $14.09 EPS.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,196.56.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,075.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,155.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,320.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,707.04 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $2,867,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,465 shares of company stock worth $10,871,578. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 295,683.2% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712,599 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 28,715.3% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,102 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 339,079.1% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,765 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.