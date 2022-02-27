Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Will Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) will report $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Baidu’s earnings. Baidu posted earnings per share of $3.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year earnings of $8.03 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Baidu.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BIDU shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.31.

Shares of Baidu stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.11. 2,631,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,604,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Baidu has a 1 year low of $132.14 and a 1 year high of $311.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.87.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 774.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 9,996 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 7,858.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth $3,799,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 328.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baidu (BIDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.