Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to Announce $3.50 EPS

Analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) will announce $3.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.54. FLEETCOR Technologies posted earnings per share of $2.82 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full year earnings of $15.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.30 to $15.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $17.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.40 to $17.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,519,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,542,000 after purchasing an additional 111,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLT traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.89. 526,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,475. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $200.78 and a one year high of $295.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

