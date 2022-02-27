Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $183.55 Million

Analysts expect that ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) will post $183.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ironSource’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $181.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $187.50 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ironSource will report full-year sales of $812.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $803.04 million to $830.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ironSource.

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $158.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis.

IS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of ironSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

ironSource stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. ironSource has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in ironSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of ironSource by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ironSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ironSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

