Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to Announce $0.48 EPS

Analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. NextEra Energy Partners posted earnings per share of $2.66 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 82%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $3.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.81 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 2.55%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

NEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEP. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 20,638 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3,310.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,253,580 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $612,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040,908 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEP traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.53. The company had a trading volume of 506,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,329. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.35%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

