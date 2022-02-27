Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $795.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $795.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $808.70 million and the lowest is $783.00 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries posted sales of $600.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will report full-year sales of $3.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Schnitzer Steel Industries.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,623 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,548,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,213,000 after acquiring an additional 23,886 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,384,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCHN opened at $45.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.50. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12 month low of $33.69 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

