Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) will post sales of $20.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.00 million. Selecta Biosciences posted sales of $11.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full year sales of $63.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.08 million to $75.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $73.98 million, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $92.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Selecta Biosciences.

SELB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $222.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.04. Selecta Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.42.

In other news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 13,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $42,014.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 3,748,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $11,468,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,985,782 shares of company stock worth $12,179,692 and have sold 42,848 shares worth $129,655. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 201.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 74,617 shares during the period. NanoDimension Inc. acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $11,892,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 774,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 174,810 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 19,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

