Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Univest Financial reported earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Univest Financial had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UVSP. StockNews.com cut Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $29.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,378. Univest Financial has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $31.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $867.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 8.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 128.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,741 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Univest Financial during the second quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 60.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 14,150 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment includes investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

