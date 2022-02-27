Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) will announce $5.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.50 million. Aeva Technologies posted sales of $310,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,706.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year sales of $34.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $35.48 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $73.30 million, with estimates ranging from $70.00 million to $75.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.92% and a negative net margin of 1,099.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEVA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aeva Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.57.

Aeva Technologies stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $849.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.79. Aeva Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $18.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the third quarter valued at $394,000. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the second quarter valued at $8,101,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the second quarter valued at $5,214,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the third quarter valued at $81,000. 56.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

