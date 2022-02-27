Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) to report $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Cactus reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cactus.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

NYSE WHD traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,925. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.79. Cactus has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $51.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.51 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cactus by 8.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 610,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,405,000 after purchasing an additional 45,940 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cactus by 18.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 372,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,667,000 after purchasing an additional 59,234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cactus by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,223,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,928,000 after purchasing an additional 89,642 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cactus by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after purchasing an additional 30,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Cactus by 9.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

