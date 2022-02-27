Zacks: Brokerages Expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings. Central Pacific Financial reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 30.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

CPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Compass Point downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPF. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 82,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 19.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 14,236 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter worth about $550,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CPF opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $811.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.22. Central Pacific Financial has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $30.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

