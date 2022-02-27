Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) will post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Fastly posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.48 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 62.85%. Fastly’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FSLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Fastly from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

NYSE FSLY traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $18.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,433,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,879,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day moving average is $38.86. Fastly has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $78.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 11,785 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $337,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,780 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $150,859.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,628. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fastly by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Fastly in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

