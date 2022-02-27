Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.36 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) to post sales of $94.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95.90 million and the lowest is $91.92 million. First Commonwealth Financial posted sales of $96.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year sales of $392.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $389.21 million to $394.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $421.25 million, with estimates ranging from $416.20 million to $430.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.09 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FCF shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCF. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,299,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after buying an additional 225,064 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,949,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,366,000 after buying an additional 27,472 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,557,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,482,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,860,000 after buying an additional 13,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,370,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,056,000 after buying an additional 70,052 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FCF opened at $16.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.10. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $17.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

