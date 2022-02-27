Zacks: Brokerages Expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to Post $6.75 EPS

Analysts forecast that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) will post earnings of $6.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Humana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.02 to $7.16. Humana posted earnings per share of $7.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full year earnings of $24.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.71 to $24.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $27.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.41 to $31.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $483.13.

HUM stock traded up $11.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $432.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,282. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Humana has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $423.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 346.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 885.7% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

