Zacks: Brokerages Expect indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.54 Million

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) will report $21.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.60 million and the lowest is $21.50 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full year sales of $111.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $114.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $238.22 million, with estimates ranging from $230.10 million to $246.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow indie Semiconductor.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

Shares of INDI stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84. indie Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $16.33.

In related news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 90,446 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,087,160.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Steven Machuga sold 95,803 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $697,445.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,291,294 shares of company stock valued at $26,713,854 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 579.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 470.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on indie Semiconductor (INDI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.