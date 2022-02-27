Zacks: Brokerages Expect indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.54 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) will report $21.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.60 million and the lowest is $21.50 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full year sales of $111.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $114.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $238.22 million, with estimates ranging from $230.10 million to $246.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow indie Semiconductor.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

Shares of INDI stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84. indie Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $16.33.

In related news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 90,446 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,087,160.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Steven Machuga sold 95,803 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $697,445.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,291,294 shares of company stock valued at $26,713,854 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 579.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 470.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

