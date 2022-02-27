Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) to report ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.85) and the highest is ($0.76). Marinus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.51). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRNS shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 46.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 28,059 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,725,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,961,000 after buying an additional 22,761 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after buying an additional 79,608 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after buying an additional 49,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $298.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.22. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $20.04.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.