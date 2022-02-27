Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) to report ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.85) and the highest is ($0.76). Marinus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.51). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRNS shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 46.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 28,059 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,725,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,961,000 after buying an additional 22,761 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after buying an additional 79,608 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after buying an additional 49,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $298.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.22. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $20.04.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

