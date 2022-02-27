Zacks: Brokerages Expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) will post $1.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Post’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73 billion. Post posted sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full-year sales of $6.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $6.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.14 billion to $7.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Post.

Get Post alerts:

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Post has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.60.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $106.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.74. Post has a 1 year low of $94.76 and a 1 year high of $118.32.

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.38 per share, with a total value of $158,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POST. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Post by 547.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 453,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,958,000 after buying an additional 383,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Post by 592.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,604,000 after purchasing an additional 265,052 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Post by 287.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 295,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,536,000 after purchasing an additional 219,170 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,311,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,420,000 after purchasing an additional 138,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter worth $13,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile (Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Post (POST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.