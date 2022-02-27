ZClassic Trading 21.1% Higher This Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 27th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $912,389.76 and $998.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZClassic has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0982 or 0.00000251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.59 or 0.00275197 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00077132 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00086717 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004939 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

