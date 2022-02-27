Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Buys 32,689 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,689 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $21,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUB. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SUB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.69. 3,338,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,703. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.50 and a 200 day moving average of $107.21. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.51 and a 12 month high of $108.06.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

