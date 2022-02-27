Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 156,808 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 416.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 605.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 92,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 78,960 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $3.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,971,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,674,095. General Electric has a one year low of $87.70 and a one year high of $116.17. The company has a market capitalization of $105.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.47, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.49.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.14%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.69.

General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.