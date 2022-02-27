Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Visa by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 18,637 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $87,276,000 after purchasing an additional 36,098 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Visa by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $594,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Shares of V traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.27. 8,461,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,219,344. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.59. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $419.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.83%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,396 shares of company stock worth $7,996,185. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.