Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,343 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,343 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.19.

DE traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $346.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,424,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,241. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $320.50 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $106.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $368.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.87.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.