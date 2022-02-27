Zel (ZEL) Market Capitalization Tops $18.20 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last week, Zel has traded flat against the US dollar. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.23 or 0.00270946 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00078276 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00087039 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000122 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004987 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

