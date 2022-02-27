ZENZO Trading Up 11.7% Over Last 7 Days (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. ZENZO has a market cap of $381,665.20 and $13.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.13 or 0.00200413 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00025657 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00022512 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.72 or 0.00358388 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

