Zero (ZER) Market Cap Hits $718,697.21

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Zero coin can now be bought for $0.0646 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zero has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. Zero has a total market cap of $718,697.21 and $15,534.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.17 or 0.00268418 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00077922 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00085627 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,118,150 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.