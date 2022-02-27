ZINC (ZINC) Price Down 5.3% This Week

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 27th. In the last week, ZINC has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One ZINC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. ZINC has a market capitalization of $20,214.40 and approximately $84.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00036121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00110194 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

