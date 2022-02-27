ZKSwap (ZKS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.24 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. ZKSwap has a market cap of $24.01 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One ZKSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00046101 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,601.71 or 0.06903789 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,943.84 or 1.00686058 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00045552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00053718 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003117 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap’s launch date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

