ZooKeeper (ZOO) Market Cap Achieves $5.64 Million

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 27th. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $5.64 million and $406,499.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00045989 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.63 or 0.06887070 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,836.42 or 0.99930455 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00046027 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00053885 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003113 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 112,672,068 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

