Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stake Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,142,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,962 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.38% of Zoom Video Communications worth $298,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 14.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 42.0% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 4.3% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.92 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.80.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $513,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total value of $968,619.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,579 shares of company stock valued at $26,254,669. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

ZM opened at $125.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.32. The firm has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.26 and a twelve month high of $440.00.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

