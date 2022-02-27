ZUSD Trading 1.1% Lower This Week (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One ZUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $87,993.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZUSD has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00045452 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,603.63 or 0.06885841 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,798.93 or 0.99967270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00045729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00053618 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003109 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

