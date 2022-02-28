$0.03 EPS Expected for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SkyWest’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is ($0.02). SkyWest posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to $0.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SkyWest.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SKYW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

NASDAQ SKYW traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.30. 6,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,537. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. SkyWest has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 348.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,011,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,885,000 after purchasing an additional 785,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SkyWest by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,135,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,933,000 after purchasing an additional 278,959 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in SkyWest by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,350,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,289,000 after purchasing an additional 262,503 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SkyWest by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 932,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,987,000 after purchasing an additional 260,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,900,000 after acquiring an additional 196,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest (Get Rating)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SkyWest (SKYW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.