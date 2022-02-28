-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) to report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Entera Bio’s earnings. Entera Bio also posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Entera Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Entera Bio.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Entera Bio from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Entera Bio by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entera Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Entera Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Entera Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Entera Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

ENTX traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.13. 357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,076. The company has a market cap of $50.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.65. Entera Bio has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $10.16.

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

