-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.10). Eventbrite posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $59.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.92 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 74.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Eventbrite in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 27,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $429,545.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Eventbrite by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Eventbrite by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $14.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Eventbrite has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.92.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

