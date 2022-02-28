$0.21 EPS Expected for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hexcel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.40. Hexcel posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 310%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HXL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.15.

Shares of HXL traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.90. 746,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,431. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 304.75 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.54%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hexcel by 524.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 92.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 128.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

