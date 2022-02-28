$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ICICI Bank’s earnings. ICICI Bank posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ICICI Bank will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ICICI Bank.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 203,325 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ICICI Bank by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ICICI Bank by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in ICICI Bank by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 118,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 36,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in ICICI Bank by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,902,000 after acquiring an additional 11,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICICI Bank stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.47. 8,583,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,615,823. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average is $19.99. ICICI Bank has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $22.34.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.

