$0.45 EPS Expected for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Healthcare Trust of America reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Trust of America.

HTA has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Shares of NYSE HTA traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.39. 22,205,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,691,035. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $34.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.78 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.04.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

