$0.48 EPS Expected for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Monro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.50. Monro posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Monro.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Monro had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Monro’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MNRO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.85 per share, with a total value of $122,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Monro by 21.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Monro by 22.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Monro during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Monro by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $47.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Monro has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $72.67. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

About Monro (Get Rating)

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monro (MNRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.