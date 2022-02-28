-$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($2.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRNX shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

NASDAQ CRNX opened at $19.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $919.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.04. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $28.95.

In related news, insider Ajay Madan sold 13,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $239,118.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 5,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $136,825.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,206 shares of company stock valued at $971,585. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Burrage Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 294,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 22,227 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 1,679,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,662,000 after purchasing an additional 608,273 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 45,169 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,712,000 after purchasing an additional 304,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $406,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.