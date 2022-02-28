$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) This Quarter

Analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) will post $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.81. BJ’s Wholesale Club reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BJ’s Wholesale Club.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.12.

BJ stock traded down $1.15 on Monday, reaching $62.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,561,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.76. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $37.15 and a 12-month high of $74.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.05.

In other news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,047,000 after buying an additional 703,502 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,837,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,912,000 after buying an additional 362,589 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,811,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,097,000 after buying an additional 22,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,397,000 after buying an additional 93,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,944,000.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

