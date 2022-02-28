$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) will post $0.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for PayPal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. PayPal reported earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PayPal will report full-year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PayPal.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.84.

PYPL stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,311,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,809,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. PayPal has a twelve month low of $94.50 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,500 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.96 per share, with a total value of $467,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 27,664 shares of company stock worth $3,464,226. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. State Street Corp increased its stake in PayPal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,766,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,608,177,000 after buying an additional 304,806 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after buying an additional 2,476,199 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in PayPal by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,208,000 after purchasing an additional 730,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PayPal (PYPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.