$0.96 EPS Expected for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $1.02. Horace Mann Educators reported earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full-year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $61,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,165,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,973,000 after buying an additional 39,045 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,976,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,203,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,520,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,848,000 after buying an additional 48,589 shares during the last quarter. KEMPER Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter worth about $32,573,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 21.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 793,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,579,000 after buying an additional 138,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

HMN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.59. 319,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,439. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.56. Horace Mann Educators has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $44.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently 36.58%.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

