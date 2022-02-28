$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) will announce $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Genpact posted sales of $946.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year sales of $4.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genpact.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 24.65%. Genpact’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on G. Cowen downgraded shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in G. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $938,540,000 after buying an additional 1,136,113 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,332,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,210,000 after purchasing an additional 221,032 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Genpact by 10.2% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,029,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,933,000 after purchasing an additional 465,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Genpact by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,143,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,911,000 after purchasing an additional 60,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Genpact by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,410,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,018,000 after buying an additional 573,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $42.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. Genpact has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $54.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

Genpact Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genpact (G)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.