$1.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the lowest is $1.40. Harley-Davidson posted earnings of $1.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The business had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HOG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. H Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 33.3% during the third quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 11,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,032,000 after buying an additional 2,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 12.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,837,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,948,000 after buying an additional 984,373 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 7.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,682,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,854,000 after buying an additional 901,026 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,525,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,487,000 after buying an additional 857,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 221.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,905,000 after buying an additional 784,439 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HOG traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $41.30. 1,725,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,420. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $52.06. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

