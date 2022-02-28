$1.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) will report $1.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.74 billion. Camping World reported sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year sales of $7.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $7.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.11 billion to $7.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Camping World had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 135.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on CWH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $371,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Camping World by 413.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Camping World by 286.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Camping World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $30.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.40. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 3.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

About Camping World (Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

