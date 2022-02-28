$1.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) will post $1.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.74 billion. Camping World reported sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year sales of $7.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $7.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.11 billion to $7.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 135.19%. Camping World’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

CWH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $30.11 on Monday. Camping World has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 3.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. Camping World’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,695 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 413.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Camping World by 286.8% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Camping World during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile (Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

