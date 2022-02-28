$1.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) to report $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75. Houlihan Lokey posted earnings per share of $1.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year earnings of $7.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $7.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $7.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 34.96%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on HLI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total value of $109,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

HLI stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.88. 24,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,705. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.72. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $63.38 and a 52 week high of $122.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

