100,000 Shares in Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU) Bought by Oaktree Capital Management LP

Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARGUU. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argus Capital during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Argus Capital during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Argus Capital during the third quarter worth about $250,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Argus Capital during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Argus Capital during the third quarter worth about $253,000.

Argus Capital stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.09. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,624. Argus Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $11.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12.

