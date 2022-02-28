100,000 Shares in Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARGUU. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Argus Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Argus Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Argus Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Argus Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Argus Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $505,000.

Shares of ARGUU stock opened at $10.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.12. Argus Capital Corp has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $11.64.

