$105.30 Million in Sales Expected for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) to post $105.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.80 million to $113.10 million. Monarch Casino & Resort posted sales of $74.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year sales of $464.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $444.60 million to $485.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $484.73 million, with estimates ranging from $465.30 million to $504.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 17.32%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCRI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI opened at $78.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52-week low of $56.35 and a 52-week high of $79.66.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,047,000 after acquiring an additional 51,921 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,868,000 after acquiring an additional 15,146 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space, guest rooms, food outlets, espresso and pastry bars, health spas and salons, retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise, family entertainment centers, banquets, and convention and meeting room spaces.

